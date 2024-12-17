National Bank of Canada FI Sells 416 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Toro were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 39.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

