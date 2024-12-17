Jane Street Group LLC Sells 84,887 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 731,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.