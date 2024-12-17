Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TELUS by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of TELUS by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Price Performance

TU stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.297 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

