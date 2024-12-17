Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,214 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 659,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 68.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 83,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GBCI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.