Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,559 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.69% of Anterix worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 440.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $625.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Anterix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Anterix news, Director Mark Fleischhauer bought 3,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $119,665.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,665. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

