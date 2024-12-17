Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth $46,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 6,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

NYSE:ENV opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $73.04.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

