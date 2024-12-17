Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1,861.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $169.76 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.23 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.95.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $214.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

