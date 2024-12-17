Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,640 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $990.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

