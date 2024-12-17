ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273,996 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 164.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2,827.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27.

Insider Activity at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $954,952.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,254.50. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,687,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,323,661.15. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

