Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,190,000.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGNG opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $26.87.

