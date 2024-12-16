Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $154.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.36 and a fifty-two week high of $166.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,459,950. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,551 shares of company stock worth $4,781,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

