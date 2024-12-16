Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 78.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240,592 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Generac by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $167.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

