Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,825 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.15% of DT Midstream worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,070,000 after purchasing an additional 490,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,757,000 after acquiring an additional 202,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 30.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,978,000 after acquiring an additional 267,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,024,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $100.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

