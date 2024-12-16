XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,559,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,289,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 23.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,992,000 after acquiring an additional 614,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,930,000 after purchasing an additional 323,111 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

In related news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

