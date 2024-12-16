ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 2.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 8.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

ProAssurance stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

