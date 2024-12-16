Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.17% of Cohen & Steers worth $105,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 16.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNS. UBS Group raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:CNS opened at $99.04 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

