Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.13 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,354 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 52.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,492,000 after acquiring an additional 939,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,484,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,726,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in H&R Block by 1,630.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 777,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after purchasing an additional 732,359 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.78 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.