State Street Corp Trims Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.76% of LivaNova worth $107,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 75,799.6% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 181,161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in LivaNova by 62.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,092,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,914,000 after purchasing an additional 806,374 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 101,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

LivaNova Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $51.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.62 and a beta of 0.98. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.