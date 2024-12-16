State Street Corp Has $105.11 Million Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $105,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDYA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $42,681,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,336,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,162,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after buying an additional 1,086,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.79. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

