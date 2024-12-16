XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $397,000 Investment in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 131,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHR. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $6,818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,460 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 919,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACHR. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 17.0 %

ACHR stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.19. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $3,727,937.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,197,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,739.68. The trade was a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 438,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $3,327,668.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,170,360 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,032.40. The trade was a 27.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 776,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,699 and have sold 1,571,386 shares valued at $9,236,577. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.