XTX Topco Ltd Invests $403,000 in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,140,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 91.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 231,852 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ProAssurance by 567.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,747 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 434,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 109,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,164,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,987 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Stock Performance

PRA opened at $16.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $851.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRA. StockNews.com upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRA

ProAssurance Profile

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.