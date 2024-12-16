The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AZEK by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 106.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 183.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

AZEK Trading Down 0.8 %

AZEK opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

