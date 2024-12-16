EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,124 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 673,263 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 188,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE KGC opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.82.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

