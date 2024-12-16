XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 21,321 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,866,000 after buying an additional 963,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,193,000 after buying an additional 176,887 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,124,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,408,000 after buying an additional 699,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,754,000 after acquiring an additional 594,051 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,638,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,169,333.01. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 705,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,277.43. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,973 shares of company stock worth $1,746,285 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

LBRT opened at $18.97 on Monday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

