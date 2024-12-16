National Bank of Canada FI Has $321,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,276,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 234,524 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 205,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,142.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 120,968 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS MTUM opened at $214.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.51. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

