XTX Topco Ltd Takes $397,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,226 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. This represents a 11.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $425.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.58 and a 12-month high of $439.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.45.

Get Our Latest Report on CASY

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.