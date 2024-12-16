EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in EnerSys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. This trade represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.3 %

EnerSys stock opened at $93.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.97. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About EnerSys

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

