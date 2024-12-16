Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $4,477,200.00 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $4,477,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,454,764.88. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $757,676.40.

On Monday, October 7th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $642,310.74.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $147.79 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $155.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 464,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

