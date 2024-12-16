State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,207,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,788 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $112,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,553.49. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

