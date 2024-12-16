Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.34 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CNS. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 1.6 %

CNS stock opened at $99.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.