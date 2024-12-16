Stifel Financial Corp Invests $4.30 Million in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,405,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $520,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $77,207,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.5 %

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Shares of SW opened at $53.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 298.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 672.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SW. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

