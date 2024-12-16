Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $54.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.