National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,187 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3,738.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.2 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.