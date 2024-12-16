XTX Topco Ltd Invests $400,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fastly by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 124.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 49,816 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $311,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,006,081.25. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $53,930.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,003.36. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,684 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

