XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 32,392 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 205.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 729,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 790.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 363,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adicet Bio by 44.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 463,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 330.6% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 467,898 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adicet Bio

About Adicet Bio

(Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.