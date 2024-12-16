iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $56.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

