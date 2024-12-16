Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $22,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hello Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,716,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 633,746 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 133,113 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth $2,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. Hello Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOMO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

