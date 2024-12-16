XTX Topco Ltd Sells 4,987 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 375.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Crocs Stock Down 1.1 %

CROX stock opened at $111.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average of $132.01. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.