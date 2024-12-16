National Bank of Canada FI Sells 109 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $73.22 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

