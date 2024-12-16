56,106 Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Latham Group news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $65,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,626.64. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $185,072.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,113.86. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $320,189 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWIM

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $7.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $870.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 1.84.

About Latham Group

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.