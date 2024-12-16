XTX Topco Ltd Invests $416,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Solventum by 37.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Solventum by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,818,000 after buying an additional 185,938 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Solventum in the third quarter worth about $50,948,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $69.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SOLV

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.