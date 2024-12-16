XTX Topco Ltd Has $381,000 Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 347.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 236,847 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 467.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Price Performance

MOV stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.04. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

About Movado Group

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Further Reading

