XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,269 Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,269 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at $192,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Bancolombia Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $33.19 on Monday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.22.
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.8044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
