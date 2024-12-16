National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

