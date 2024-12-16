EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,183,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,295,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,736,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 1,619,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,758 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 212.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 267,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -157.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoodRx

About GoodRx

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.