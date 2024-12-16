National Bank of Canada FI Takes $333,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,352 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,066,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 566,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

