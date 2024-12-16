National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,126 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 480.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.22 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

