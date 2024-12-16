Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $1,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Realty Income by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,502,000 after buying an additional 1,107,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

