XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of Proto Labs worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 69.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 40.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.
Proto Labs Trading Down 1.5 %
PRLB stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.
