13,011 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Zuora by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter worth $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $173,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,755.22. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 63,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $532,700.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,022.08. The trade was a 50.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,391. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

